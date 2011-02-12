ESPN NBA Doubleheader Tonight — Lakers Vs. Knicks And Suns Vs. Jazz

Kobe Bryant at rest.

So Deron Williams is on the ESPN crawl and he says, “I would never force Sloan out of Utah.” Well, of course he has to say something… I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be firmly planted in front of my TV tonight. Yes, it’s going to be a “wild” one. ESPN is offering me more drama and excitement this evening than a night out with my friends can promise. To paraphrase the current catchphrase for the NBA, I’m ready for amazing to happen.



Last night the Los Angeles Lakers spoiled it for the Boston Celtics by defeating the Celtics on a night when Ray Allen made history. Ray Allen surpassed Reggie Miller to become the all-time 3 point leader. The Lakers surged in the 2nd half to defeat the Celtics, so I’m going to guess that Kobe Bryant et al will be tired tonight.

My prediction for the first game of the doubleheader is that the Knicks play big tonight and defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, I was catching up with a friend and he brought up the fact that tonight will be Phil Jackson’s last night coaching the Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Needless to say the game became slightly more intriguing, and I thought about hopping on a train to New York City.

Ultimately, I decided to cool my jets and watch at home. Phil’s last game at the Garden… I can’t believe it. I’m still hoping Phil pulls a “Brett Favre” and comes back next year. I’m not ready to see the Zen Master go, and with the Lakers playing the way they are ~ I think it’s obvious that the team still needs him.

I think after a day of rest and losing the the Los Angeles Clippers (i.e. read “Blakers”, as in Blake Griffin’s team) that the New York Knicks will deliver a quality performance and win for their fans.

Enough about that.

Late last night, Steve Nash tweeted about the Phoenix Suns getting to .500. After last season, if you would’ve told me that the Suns were going to be a .500 team this close to the NBA All-Star break, I would’ve called you a liar. Obviously, I knew that the loss of Amare Stoudemire would be significant. Seriously, though… .500?!?! This is a team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last year.

Regardless tonight’s 2nd game of the double headers should be a good one. I predict that the Suns come out blazing and the the Utah Jazz under perform. I’m also very curious to hear if the reception for Deron Williams changes from previous games. I can’t feel the pulse in Salt Lake City (i.e. on this side of the country), but I can’t imagine that the “Utah Jazz” faithful are thrilled that Jerry Sloan is gone.

The first game is at 8PM. Order your pizza by 7:30 to make sure it’s delivered before the opening tip.

To recap my predictions:

Knicks defeat the Lakers.

Suns defeat the Jazz.

