NBA fans torched ESPN for using a new camera angle during the Lakers-Clippers Christmas game

ESPN debuted a new camera angle during its Christmas broadcast of the Lakers-Clippers game.

The angle gave fans a diagonal sightline towards the action, offering a new perspective of the court.

On Twitter, fans were quick to dismiss the new angle, with some even saying the camera was making them sick.

The NBA celebrated Christmas with a holiday slate of five games on Wednesday, including what turned out to be a nail-biter between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The battle for Los Angeles was a highlight of the Christmas schedule, but for some, the viewing experience was somewhat marred by ESPN’s decision to try out an alternative camera angle during parts of the broadcast.

The angle gave fans a diagonal sightline into the court, and ESPN was initially excited about the new views.

This new camera angle though ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q2e8FGUmKK — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2019

But almost immediately, fans expressed their displeasure with the broadcast.

Everyone hates it — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2019

ESPN ruining (arguably) the best game of Christmas 2019 with a horrible camera angle. Nice. — Harrison Grimm (@HarrisonEGrimm) December 26, 2019

There were some fans who were more willing to give the new view a chance to work its way into the broadcast.

Loving this (new?) camera angle for #LACvsLAL on ESPN. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 26, 2019

On point with the camera angle @ ESPN — bam b no (@bambno4) December 26, 2019

Still, the nays definitely outnumbered the yeas, with some even complaining the angle was making them sick.

I think this new ESPN/NBA camera angle gave me motion sickness pic.twitter.com/JtKPTqk8KQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 26, 2019

This camera angle is making me sick @espn — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 26, 2019

You can’t blame ESPN for trying out different things, but with the response such a strong, resounding “no,” don’t be surprised if the worldwide leader in sports tries a softer launch for its next innovation in broadcasting.

