Brock Lesnar Named Top UFC Earner Of 2010

ESPN The Magazine published a report on the 2010 highest paid athletes of each individual sport. Former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar makes the list as the highest paid MMA fighter at $5.3 million. I think it’s safe to say that Brock won’t be begging Vince McMahon to take him back anytime soon.



The report claims that Lesnar made $5.3 million in 2010 for his fights against Shane Carwin and Cain Velasquez. Lesnar fought a combined 11:31 seconds between both fights (7:19 against Carwin, 4:12 against Velasquez). That would give Lesnar a cool average of about $480,000 a minute. That sure isn’t bad work if you can get it.

Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most polarising figures in MMA. This news certainly won’t endear him to an MMA audience that already believes he is an overpaid and over-hyped promotional machine. True or not, you can’t fault Brock for making the money.

