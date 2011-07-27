Here's Our Dream Cast For The Upcoming ESPN Movie

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and www.youtube.com and www.youtube.com

News emerged yesterday that 20th Century Fox has acquired the movie rights to James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ Those Guys Have All The Fun, also known as The ESPN Book.The book chronicled the rise of the most powerful sports media empire on Earth, and detailed how that empire has changed over the years.



Now that it will get the The Social Network treatment, we have some early casting suggestions for how to turn this book into a box-office winner.

John C. Reilly playing Chris Berman Who better to play a goofy, swash-buckling, technology-rejecting sportscaster than John C. Reilly? Reilly has the comedy bonafides to capture Berman's lighter side, and enough dramatic chops to make sure Berman doesn't seem like a cartoon character. Adrianne Palicki playing Erin Andrews The one-time Friday Night Lights star had a setback earlier this year when NBC passed on her rebooted Wonder Women series. But she's a great actress, and her looks as stack up to Andrews'. Not an easy task. Anna Faris playing Michelle Beadle Beadle and Andrews are reportedly in a feud centering on Andrews' infamous peephole video. Faris is the choice to play the goofy, but not weak, counterpart to Palicki's Andrews. Paul Giamatti playing founder Bill Rasmussen Father and son duo Bill Rasmussen and Scott Rasmussen are the ones who founded ESPN. But their story has taken a backseat to the gossip surrounding the company's more visible stars since the book came out. Paul Giamatti gets the nod to bring Bill to life. Paul Giamatti playing founder Scott Rasmussen Giamatti again! ESPN: The Movie goes one step further than The Social Network by having one actor play not twin brothers, but father and son. Your move, Winklevosses. Laurence Fisburne playing Mike Tirico Laurence Fisburne from Akleeah and the Bee, as opposed to Laurence Fisburne from The Matrix, plays the soft-spoken Tirico. Tirico figures most prominently in the section of the book about ESPN's failed attempt to put Tony Kornheiser on Monday Night Football. Adam Carolla playing Bill Simmons Simmons rips Tirico in the book. So the rant-prone Carolla is the perfect choice to play the outspoken Simmons. It also doesn't hurt that the two are good buddies. Alan Arkin playing Tony Kornheiser Tony Kornheiser is old and bald. Alan Arkin is old and bald. It's a match made in old, bald heaven. We'd also love to see the immortal Arkin on the big screen again. Wendell Pierce playing Mike Wilbon You didn't think we'd get through this entire slideshow without an actor from The Wire appearing did you? Pierce makes a brief cameo as the popular PTI co-host and columnist. Jennifer Aniston playing Hannah Storm If Jennifer Aniston is involved in a movie, everyone wants to see it. We get Josh Duhamel to play a hard-partying but kind-hearted Sportscenter cameraman, and we've got a nice little romantic subplot going. Sean Penn playing Keith Olbermann Sean Penn can overact with the best of them. Keith Olbermann can overreact with the best of them. Penn would also add that much-needed Oscar pedigree to the ensemble. John Hamm playing current president George Bodenheimer George Bodenheimer moulded ESPN into the monolith we see today by focusing on live sporting events. He also negotiated a key contract with the NFL. John Hamm has documented business prowess at Sterling, Cooper, Draper, Price, so he gets the part. Sean Connery playing executive John Walsh John Walsh is a bearded, journalistic-ethics obsessed bigwig at ESPN. Connery talks this role by the horns, walking in and out of scenes yelling, 'Verify that source!' to no one in particular. Now see what ESPN has been up to The Best And Worst Of Grantland's First Month >>

