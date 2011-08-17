ESPN's New "Monday Night Football" Deal Is Taking Shape, And It Looks Like An Absolute Monster

Photo: AP

Some new details about ESPN‘s upcoming Monday Night Football TV rights deal emerged from “ESPN Book” author James Andrew Miller last night.Miller tweeted that the deal will likely run seven or eight years at a possible $1.7 billion per year, although the network would prefer to re-up for nine or 10 years.



The seven or eight year agreement would include a wild card playoff game.

This means ESPN will pay four times more than the $4.4 billion NBC paid to televise four Olympic games in June.

ESPN’s current eight-year, $8.8 billion contract expires in 2013.

Back in January, a report in Sports Business Journal had ESPN and the NFL agreeing to a 10-year contract at nearly $2 billion per year. But that has yet to materialise. So it’s best to trust Miller, who knows everything there is to know about ESPN right now.

