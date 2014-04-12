ESPN's Masters Ratings Crash 28% Without Tiger Woods

ESPN’s ratings for the first round of the Masters dropped significantly from last year.

Without Tiger Woods in the field, the ratings fell from 2.8 million viewers (2.0 rating) in 2013 to 2.0 million viewers (1.5 rating) in 2014, the network says.

That’s a ~28% drop.

Thursday’s rating was down more than 50% from the record 4.2 million people who watched the Friday broadcast of the 2013 Masters. That broadcast prominently featured Tiger, including his infamous botched drop on the 15th hole.

Tiger is no longer the dominant force he was a decade ago, but he’s still by far the sport’s biggest draw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.