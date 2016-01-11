ESPN ran a segment making fun of a Packer player's weight issues

It is no secret that Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy has battled weight issues his entire career.

Lacy’s weight issue is something that has made him the focus of jokes among NFL fans and prior to the Packers’ playoff game on Sunday, ESPN took things a step further, running a segment in which Lacy is shown eating cheese and instantly growing heavier.

The “Where you at?” segment was narrated by former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter, a well-known trash talker in his playing days, jokes about Lacy gaining “the sophomore 20,” a reference to “the freshman 15” pounds college students tend to gain in their first year of college.

Lacy was demoted earlier this season amid reports that he was injured and overweight. At the time, he denied he was overweight or hurt.

Here is an extended version of the segment.

