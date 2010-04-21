ESPN Loses Heavy Hitting Exec Lynne Frank

Lynne Frank is abandoning her post as managing director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at ESPN for family reasons.



Frank left a significant mark during her four years at the network. According to Variety, she is best known for launching ESPN’s Premier League soccer coverage after the reigning network in the U.K., Sentanta, folded last year.

NASN — the only European channel dedicated to North American sports — was also acquired under Frank’s lead.

Frank currently runs ESPN Classic Sport, which is available to 22 million households in more than 40 countries, and oversees the expansion of ESPNsoccernet.com into French, German, Spanish, and Italian versions, according to ESPN.

She is set to leave the network in mid-September so she can move back to California and live with her family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.