ESPN Anchor Ripped Ken Griffey Jr. After Awkward Interview

Ken Griffey Jr. was a guest on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” promoting Upper Deck baseball cards and things did not go very well.

The interview with Linda Cohn was awkward from the beginning as Griffey gave several short answers and showed little interest in the interview (see a portion of the interview below).

Afterwards, Cohn, who did an excellent job fighting through the interview, took to Twitter to show her displeasure with how the conversation went.

“Very disappointed,” Cohn wrote on Twitter. “Upper Deck might want to reconsider who reps them.”

Cohn added several other comments on the exchange:

“Too bad. I tried. His loss…What a waste…Is life really that bad for Ken Griffey Jr right now? Smell the roses Ken!…For a guy who wants to be known for his smile he has a strange way of showing it.”

Tough interviews are part of the game. But when an athlete is making an appearance to promote a product, there has to be more effort to make sure the interview goes well.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.