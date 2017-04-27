Here are the biggest names that have been let go by ESPN in their latest round of layoffs

ESPN announced its latest round of layoffs on Wednesday morning — 100 employees are expected to lose their jobs, including dozens of on-air personalities and writers whom sports fans may recognise.

In the hours that have followed, we have learned the names of many who have been let go. The list includes some bigger names, such as former NFL players Trent Dilfer and Danny Kanell, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, and long-time ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder.

Here are the names we have learned of so far, with their area of expertise and links to their announcements on social media. We will update this list as more names become known (many of the names are via Deadspin who have a more exhaustive list):

