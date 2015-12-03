ESPN has a great new commercial featuring Kristaps Porzingis and a Latvian rap song

In anticipation of the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets game this Friday, ESPN released a great promo featuring the Knicks’ 7-foot-3, Latvian rookie, Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis has wowed the NBA world this season, and with a marquee matchup on Friday (in location only, as both teams are blow .500), Porzingis will get the national spotlight on ESPN.

The promo features many of Porzingis’ highlights this season, whether they’re blocks, dunks, or dribble moves, with a Latvian rap song playing over it.

The promo is not without flair:

Porzingis is only 18 games into his career, but it’s notable that he’s getting the promo of two New York teams, one of which (his own) still features a perennial All-Star in Carmelo Anthony.

The commercial may be inspired by a rap song about Porzingis that was released by two Latvian rappers shortly after Porzingis was drafted.

If any readers can translate the Latvian song playing over the ESPN promo, please reach out to us!

Here’s the full commercial below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

