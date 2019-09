No more sports today.



We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE:

Since there’s no ESPN, the Mets are losing 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th against the Reds.

Photo: ESPN.com

UPDATE:

It’s back up. Carry on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.