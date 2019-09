The NFL season starts tonight so ESPN did a skit on SportsCenter where the anchors and pundits emerged from a smokey tunnel and got introduced like football players.

It was predictably awkward, but at least we got to see Adam Schefter do the Ray Lewis “Squirrel Dance”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

