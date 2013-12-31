ESPN Hires Tim Tebow As A College Football Analyst

ESPN has hired Tim Tebow, the network announced this afternoon.

He’s going to be a college football analyst on the SEC Network, which launches next summer. He’ll make his debut during the BCS National Championship Game.

He has a three-year contract, and will appear on a travelling pregame show that sounds very much like an SEC-specific “College Gameday.”

“Tebow’s role with ESPN will not preclude him from continuing to pursue playing opportunities in the NFL,” ESPN said in a press release. He has been out of the league since getting cut by the Patriots at the end of training camp.

Here’s the full press release from the company:

“Former Florida quarterback and Heisman winner, Tim Tebow, has been hired as a college football analyst for the SEC Network launching in August 2014. Through a multi-year agreement, Tebow’s primary role will be as an analyst for SEC Nation, the network’s travelling pregame show that will originate from a different SEC campus each week beginning August 28, 2014. In the months leading up to launch and after, he will contribute to a variety of ESPN platforms including SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, and the network’s Heisman Trophy coverage, offering in-depth perspective as a legendary Southeastern Conference player. “On Monday, Jan. 6, Tebow will make his first appearance as an ESPN analyst during pregame coverage of the 2013 VIZIO BCS National Championship. He will contribute to the 9 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, College Football Live (3 p.m.) and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (7 p.m.). He will also be part of studio coverage for the new College Football Playoff (semifinals and championship game), which begins next season. “Tebow is the first college football analyst hired for the SEC Network. He joins a commentating roster that includes Joe Tessitore, host of SEC Nation, and Paul Finebaum, host of The Paul Finebaum radio show. “‘Tim is a SEC icon with a national fan base and broad appeal. He will be a significant contributor to the compelling content we will deliver with the SEC Network,’ said Justin Connolly, ESPN senior vice president, programming, college networks. ‘Tim brings a wealth of knowledge about the game, the conference and the passion among SEC fans.’ “‘I am so excited that ESPN has given me this incredible opportunity,’ said Tebow. ‘When I was six years old I fell in love with the game of football, and while I continue to pursue my dream of playing quarterback in the NFL, this is an amazing opportunity to be part of the unparalleled passion of college football and the SEC.’ “Tebow and Tessitore’s first SEC Nation show will air from Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 28, for the Texas A&M at South Carolina game. The game will be televised exclusively on the network. The show’s two-hour (10 a.m. — noon) Saturday debut will be August 30 from Auburn, Ala., when Arkansas visits Auburn. SEC Nation will air every Saturday throughout the SEC college football season and offer an immersive look at game day around SEC campuses. “‘SEC Nation will be a tent pole program for the network and as a recent SEC star, Tim Tebow was the ideal candidate to deliver first-hand insight into the coaches, players and programs,’ said Stephanie Druley, vice president production, college networks. “Tebow’s role with ESPN will not preclude him from continuing to pursue playing opportunities in the NFL.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.