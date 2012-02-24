Once And For All, Here's Why The Guy Who Wrote The Racist Jeremy Lin Headline For ESPN Should Have Been Fired

Photo: TheBigLead.com

The guy who wrote the racist “Chink In The armour” headline for an ESPN story about Jeremy Lin should have been fired because he offended a lot of people and caused a massive firestorm and brought a ton of negative press on his employer.It doesn’t matter if he is or isn’t a racist. It doesn’t matter if he intentionally wrote that headline or not. All that matters is that he made a colossal error — whether the source of that error was racism or merely negligence is inconsequential.



But for some reason, people think intentionality matters. There’s a perception that he shouldn’t have been canned because he isn’t actually a racist.

That’s not how things work though. If you cause enough damage, intent doesn’t matter.

We fire people all the time for being bad at their jobs. And part of this guy’s job was to make sure there was nothing egregiously offensive about ESPN’s Jeremy Lin coverage. So why does the degree to which it was an accident matter?

You can fire a fast-food worker for accidentally serving a plate of french fries with a dead bug in it. You can fire a maid for mixing up the wash and ruining a bunch of white clothes.

It’s about the damage, not the intent.

