ESPN Has Offered Close To $6 Billion For Rights To BCS Playoff Games

Photo: AP Images

With the BCS set to introduce a 4-team playoff in the 2014 season, the only thing left to determine is which network the games will air. According to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com, ESPN is the early leader and has offered “close to $500 million” per year for the 3-game playoff.ESPN, owned by Disney, loves college football bowl games, and broadcast 33 of the 35 bowl games last year. So it only makes sense that they would pay big to keep the BCS games in the family.



Disney currently pays $155 million annually for the five BCS bowl games, or about $31 million per game. If ESPN does pay $500 million per season, that would be $6 billion for the 12-year deal, or more than $150 million per game.

For comparison, ESPN pays the NFL about $112 million per game for the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football.

