ESPN Anchor Gives Powerful Speech On The State Of The NFL And Domestic Violence

Hannah Storm hosted a special one-hour episode of “SportsCenter” called “The State of the NFL” and discussed how the league is dealing with domestic abuse in the wake of the Ray Rice case.

Storm closed the show with a powerful and emotional monologue on how she has dealt with the issue over the past week as a lifelong fan and a mother of three girls, nearly being brought to tears. She also wonders whether the NFL will use its power to make a difference.

Storm finished her speech with some moving questions for the NFL. But the most important one came at the end, the one Storm called “the central question”:

Here is the full speech.

