ESPN takes Colin Cowherd off the air after rant about Dominicans

ESPN has announced that it’s taking radio host Colin Cowherd off the after he made racist comments about Dominicans on his show.

Colin Cowherd’s comments over the past two days do not reflect the values of ESPN or our employees. Colin will no longer appear on ESPN.

— Mike Soltys (@espnmikes) July 24, 2015

The comments came on a segment in which he compared Bill Simmons’ move to HBO to people saying baseball is complicated. Cowherd argued that baseball isn’t a complex sport, saying “a third of the sport is from the Dominican Republic.”

“‘Baseball’s too complex.’ Really? A third of the sport is from the Dominican Republic. The Dominican Republic is not been known, in my lifetime, as having, you know, world-class academic abilities. I mean, a lot of those kids come from rough backgrounds, and have not had opportunities academically that other kids from other countries have. Baseball’s like any sport. It’s mostly instincts.”

ESPN released a statement earlier today saying they didn’t agree with Cowherd’s comments:

Some of Colin’s comments yesterday referencing the Dominican Republic were inappropriate and do not reflect ESPN’s values of respect for all communities. Colin’s on air response today addressed the importance of making sure his opinions are fact based and responsible for all people.

Additionally, both MLB and the MLB Players Association were upset with Cowherd’s comments and wanted him to apologise.

Cowherd is reportedly leaving ESPN next week to join Fox Sports.

