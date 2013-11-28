ESPN Study Disproves Marketing's Most Basic Assumptions About Men And Women [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new study from ESPN Research and Analytics suggests men outspend women by about 39% during the holidays. Contrary to popular belief, the study also found that men spend more time browsing than women and are more likely to use the internet or their mobile phone to research purchases.

Hasbro will use OMD as its primary media buyer and planner, while keeping MediaCom on its Latin American business.

Serta tapped Initiative for its media business, which was previously held by Doner. Doner will continue to handle Serta’s creative account.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways named the digital agency Firstborn its lead global agency.

BMO Financial Group appointed Young & Rubicam as its lead agency and Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners as agency of record for its North American wealth management division.

Several members of the Dallas agency Firehouse became the latest people to “discover” twerking with this “Happy Twerkday” video of someone twerking in a turkey suit.

L’Oreal promoted Marc Speichert to chief marketing officer from his position as chief marketing officer of the Americas.

Saatchi & Saatch L.A. hired former R/GA executive creative director Mark Laughlin and former TBWA creative Marlon Hernandez.

eMarketer has once again raised its estimate for the amount of money advertisers will spend on programmatic buys this year. The new total comes in at $US3.37 billion.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.