ESPN is going to air a 28-hour fantasy football marathon during the Olympics

With NBC owning the exclusive broadcast rights in the US to the Summer Olympics, ESPN is limited the amount of coverage they can dedicate to the world’s premiere sporting event. It turns out they are going to fill a lot of those hours with fantasy football coverage.

A lot of hours.

With “SportsCenter” and other ESPN news programs limited to six minutes of Olympic highlights and none until the day after the events occur, they will instead fill the airwaves with 28 straight hours of fantasy football coverage.

That is a lot of fantasy football.

The programming will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday and will continue until Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

Here is how those 28 hours will be broken down, according to ESPN:

A five-hour special edition of “SportsCenter” that will rank fantasy football players. FIVE HOURS (7 p.m. Monday on ESPN2).

A four-hour special edition of “SportsCenter” during which ESPN commentators and celebrities will conduct a fantasy football draft (7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN). Those expected to participate include Darius Rucker, Bobby Flay, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Frank Caliendo, and former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens.

There will be a three-hour “Fantasy Football Now,” hosted by Sara Walsh (12 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN2).

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby will host a three-hour “Fantasy Football Kickoff” (3 a.m. on ESPN).

There will be fantasy football segments during all regularly scheduled “SportsCenters” on ESPN.

There will also be fantasy-football-themed editions of other ESPN shows, including “First Take,” “Mike & Mike,” “His & Hers,” “Sportsnation,” and “NFL Live.”

Fantasy sports analyst Matthew Berry and NFL insider Adam Schefter will make appearances “throughout the entire 28 hours” of programming.

ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic Jr. and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner will be tracking ESPN fantasy football signups with “telethon-style updates and a digital tote board.”

And last, but not least, DJ Rob Swift and DJ Blue will be “spinning” live music in-studio in Bristol throughout the 28-hour marathon.

No really, that’s a lot of hours.

But don’t worry, if you are stuck in work, you can still catch all 28 hours streamed live on Watch ESPN.

