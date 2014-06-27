ESPN's Website Is Buckling Under The Pressure Of The US World Cup Game

Just as the U.S. and Germany start facing-off in a critical World Cup game, ESPN.com keeps going down.

The site was down for several minutes, and WatchESPN, which makes it easy for people to watch the game on their computers from work, doesn’t seem to be working right now either.

We’re guessing that there are hundreds of thousands of people hitting the site right now.

Since most people are at work and don’t have access to a TV, WatchESPN is their primary option.

Here are some of the complaints we’re seeing on Twitter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.