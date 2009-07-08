Disney And Nickelodeon Enter Mobile Gaming Market

Disney (DIS) and Viacom (VIA) property Nickelodeon are preparing to grab a share of the mobile gaming market, says PaidContent.



Nickelodeon launched Addicting Games iNetwork, the mobile version of addictinggames.com for the iPhone and iPod. The application is open to third party developers.

Disney recently announced it was launching eight mobile games for the iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Java/Brew.

Both companies are motivated by what seems to be a booming casual gaming market.

Startup Zynga expects to make $100 million in revenues this year. Playfish became profitable less than two years after it was founded.

But the network biggies could really shake up competition in the casual gaming segment. They have the money to make slicker games that offer better user experience. The networks also have the advantage of promoting the games to their existing audiences. Most of all, they can capitalise on their relationships with advertisers to offer audiences more free games and other promotions.

