Photo: Getty Images/Chris McGrath

After Bloomberg quoted an ESPN exec who said the company was working with Apple to bring an app to the Apple TV, the company is now denying the report.An ESPN spokesperson told Bloomberg:



We’re not having conversations with Apple about authenticating WatchESPN.

Bloomberg has more details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.