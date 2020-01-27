Moving Kobe Bryant video tribute from 2016 shows NBA players and coaches thanking the legend for everything he did for the game of basketball

ESPN Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, were among those who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

ESPN played a video tribute called, “Dear Kobe,” that they originally aired in 2016 when he retired from the NBA.

The video shows the biggest names in the game thanking Bryant for his contributions to the game.

The video includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Gregg Popovich, among others.

Here is the video, from ESPN.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

