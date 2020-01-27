Moving Kobe Bryant video tribute from 2016 shows NBA players and coaches thanking the legend for everything he did for the game of basketball

Cork Gaines
ESPNKobe Bryant
  • Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, were among those who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
  • ESPN played a video tribute called, “Dear Kobe,” that they originally aired in 2016 when he retired from the NBA.
  • The video shows the biggest names in the game thanking Bryant for his contributions to the game.
  • The video includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Gregg Popovich, among others.
Here is the video, from ESPN.

