ESPN's New NFL Gambling Expert Is Red Hot -- Here Are His Picks For Week 15

Sal Iacono is a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and better known as “Cousin Sal” on Bill Simmons’ podcasts. He is also ESPN’s new NFL gambling expert and he is red hot.

Each week, Iacono makes three picks during a segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” He is 9-0 over the last three weeks and is 13-2 over the last five weeks.

Here are his top picks for this weekend’s week 15 action:

Buffalo Bills +6 (vs Green Bay Packers) — “[The Packers] are coming off a short week. Eddie Lacy may or may not play. The Bills defence is stifling.”

Cousin Sal is also 10-3 this season on his “Lock of the Week.” This week’s pick:

Houston Texans +7 (@ Indianapolis Colts) — “Over the last six weeks, [Texans quarterback] Ryan Fitzpatrick has a 107 quarterback rating and the Texans are 4-1 against the spread on the road. I’m telling you … it’s a close game.”

In addition, Iacono has nailed six of his last seven 2-team “teasers” (must pick both games correctly, but you get a more favourable point-spread in each game). This week’s pick:

Baltimore Ravens -8 (vs Jacksonville Jaguars) — “[The Jaguars] have lost by double-digits in every road game except for the Titans which was equally as miserable … That’s going to be a blowout.”

New England Patriots -1.5 (vs Miami Dolphins) — "Here comes Miami's December swoon … Patriots -1.5 in Foxborough in December? I'll take that every time."

