ESPN Is Now Comparing Johnny Manziel To Mythological Greek Heroes

The coverage of The Summer of Johnny Football has reached a new level of silliness as an ESPN commentator compared Johnny Manziel to the famous Greek Mythology character, Achilles.



In trying to explain how Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin should handle Manziel, Jesse Palmer equated their relationship to Achilles and his commander, Agamemnon on ESPN’s “College Football Live.”

Palmer’s point is that Manziel is talented but impossible to control and that Sumlin shouldn’t even try. The comparison is a bit over the top (OK, it’s a lot over the top) and just goes to show that the obsession with Manziel and his private life is reaching uncharted territory.

This new level of silliness can be seen in the reaction by Palmer’s partner, Joe Tessitore, who just buries his face in his hand.

Here’s the video…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.