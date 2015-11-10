ESPN has a fantastic new commercial with Mark Cuban and Steve Ballmer promoting the NBA's best rivalry

Thanks to the most absurd free agent signing in NBA history, DeAndre Jordan’s decision to spurn Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, and re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, has created the best rivalry in the NBA right now.

The two teams met earlier this season in their first match-up since The Great Emoji War of 2015, a game that saw Cuban raise the stakes when he took a shot at the Clippers.

Well, the teams meet again on Wednesday as part of ESPN’s national double-header broadcast and the network has created a promo for the game that is fantastic.

There is emotion with Cuban and Steve Ballmer.

There is Cuban shaking his head.

And there is this great piece of video editing.

But most importantly, there is Phil Collins singing “Against All Odds (take a look at me now).”

Perfect.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

