ESPN analyst on Geno Smith getting sucker-punched: 'It's a lack of leadership on Geno Smith's part'

Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Chris Carter was on “SportCenter” to discuss Geno Smith getting sucker-punched by a teammate which left the Jets quarterback with a broken jaw and out of action for 6-10 weeks.

In a larger discussion about the fight taking place in the locker room, Carter volunteered that the incident shows a “lack of leadership” on the part of Smith, seemingly placing some of the blame on Smith for the broken jaw.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Carter. “But for me, it’s a lack of leadership on Geno Smith’s part, that he would put himself in harm’s way to get sucker-punched.”

Carter went on to explain that the reasoning for this is two-fold. First, Carter says the starting quarterback is “the CEO” of the team and the fighting should be left to other players. However, Carter then took it further saying that an incident like this happens when “guys don’t respect you,” comparing this to players like Tom Brady who can get in the face of a teammate without being punched.

Here are Carter’s comments.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.