The Incredible Career Of ESPN Anchor Chris Berman

Chris Berman is staying at ESPN.



The Disney-owned network extended his contract, ESPN announced. He will anchor ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” (just like he did for the past 25 years), “Monday Night Countdown,” the “Monday Night Football” halftime show as well as U.S. Open coverage.

ESPN will not disclose the details of the contract with us, but ESPN spokesperson Bill Hofheimer did say in an email that it is a multi-year contract.

The six-time National Sportscaster of the Year has been with the network since a month after it launched in 1979, hosting shows from “Baseball Tonight” to “SportsCenter.”

His light and humorous approach to hosting that keeps him popular with ESPN viewers.

It’s no wonder why ESPN wants to keep him: He’s a character. Berman came up with a sassy alterego called “Swarmi,” schooled his own camera crew, and even interviewed President Obama and John McCain on “Monday Night Football” in some of his most memorable moments.

