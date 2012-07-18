ESPN Censored Its Own Rob Gronkowski Body Issue Photo On 'SportsCenter' This Morning

On this morning’s SportsCenter, the subject of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came up. The discussion focused on his wild off-season, which included one of the cover shots for ESPN the Magazine’s “Body Issue.“



Interestingly, ESPN decided to use a cropped version of the photo for this segment, as seen below. Host Lindsay Czarniak even added that the photo was cropped “for child viewing.”

Of course, this leaves us wondering, why is the photo OK for the cover of a magazine popular among children, but is not OK for “SportsCenter”?

(click on image for a larger view)…

Photo: ESPN

