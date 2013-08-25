Take A Tour Of The Awesome Cafeteria At ESPN's Headquarters

We visited ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut this week.

The compound is the nerve center of everything ESPN does. The top executives have offices there, the shows are shot there, the magazine is produced there, and thousands of staffers work there and live nearby.

It sounds like the Death Star, but there’s actually a lot of neat touches and perks on campus, like the amazing cafeteria.

Say what you will about ESPN, but it keeps its people well fed. This place is nuts.

