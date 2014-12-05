ESPN Is The Biggest Reason Cable TV Isn't Going To Die Anytime Soon

More and more people are ditching cable tv and instead opting for streaming content. But while some predict the death of cable television, it is not going to happen anytime soon as long as sports fans still exist.

Below is a look at the length of ESPN’s broadcast rights contracts with various major sports leagues, conferences, and events via re/code with many still having a decade or more to go.

Sports fans want to watch sports and they want to watch them live. The only way to do that is with a cable TV (or satellite TV) subscription which is why ESPN can charge cable providers $US6.00 per subscriber per month while the average cable network charges less than $US0.50 per subscriber.

Access to sports content may include an on-demand option in the future, but we aren’t there yet and it isn’t happening anytime soon.

