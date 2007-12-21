ESPN Buys SchoolSports, Targets Teen Athletes

The quest to make a buck off high school sports continues. ESPN is acquiring SchoolSports Inc., publisher of RISE, Gridiron, Hardwood and GIRL magazines, as well as RISE Events, which produces the Boost Mobile Elite 24 Hoops Classic. Terms were not disclosed.

ESPN says SchoolSports fits in organically with ESPN The Magazine’s “Next” brand, much the way Sports Illustrated uses Takkle.com, which takes nominations for the magazine’s “Faces In The Crowd” feature. NY-based Takkle just landed $7 million in second-round financing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.