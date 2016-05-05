NBA Insider has some eye-opening comments that suggest NBA legend Patrick Ewing may never get a head coaching job

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Patrick Ewing has been an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets since 2013.

Despite numerous head-coaching vacancies in the NBA, it seems former NBA great Patrick Ewing may not get a real shot at any of them.

Ewing has been an assistant coach in the NBA for several years, working for the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.

Once again, Ewing is interviewing for head-coaching positions this offseason, with supposed interest from the Sacramento Kings.

However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Ewing may not have a chance at securing a job. Windhorst revealed some vague, but eye-opening comments about Ewing’s reputation around the NBA on ESPN Radio’s “Mike and Mike.”

Windhorst paused and hesitated when asked about Ewing’s candidacy on the show, seemingly looking for a way to not be too harsh, before awkwardly saying “The people I’ve talked to aren’t sure that he completely is the head coaching material that people are looking for.

“Other people who’ve worked with Patrick say he should have been a head coach years ago. But there’s a stigma out there that he is not quite the greatest fit for a head coaching job. I’m trying to say that diplomatically, from what people have told me. He has gotten some interest before, but I don’t think he’s even in the top five for the Sacramento job.”

Windhorst erring on the side of caution about how to describe Ewing’s candidacy certainly raises some eyebrows. Ewing was one of the best centres when he played in the 1980s and 1990s, and he’s spent years doing some of the requisite assistant coaching work that many teams preferred.

It’s unclear what, exactly, Windhorst is referring to, but it seems like teams have questions about Ewing as a coach beyond just his qualifications. It only takes one team to break that stigma and give him a shot, but Windhorst’s comments don’t make that sound like a possibility any time soon.

