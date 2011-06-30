The ESPN Book Could Be Coming To A theatre Near You

Photo: Amazon

A.J. Daulerio at Deadspin is reporting that James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ book “These Guys Have All The Fun” is getting big time interest from Hollywood.From Deadspin:



It’s in the very early stages but, according to our source, one lucky studio will make a major financial investment to create a Social Network-type film version of ESPN’s ascent from Bristol-based cable upstart to Worldwide Leader. Miller respectfully declined to comment on any of the negotiations at this time.

The Social Network was good, so we’re all for that type of adaptation. But unlike Facebook, ESPN is owned by the all-seeing, all-knowing Disney Monster.

Disney could either buy the project, or pull some strings to make sure the company is cast in a favourable light. So we’re sceptical that the movie would be anything more than a backrub for the Four Letters.

Source: Deadspin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.