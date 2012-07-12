Here's What Happens When Your favourite Athletes Strip Down For ESPN's Body Issue

Photo: ESPN.com
The ESPN Body Issue shows off all the hard work and effort professional athletes put into making their bodies perfect.Most athletes are honored when they are asked to pose for the magazine and when it comes to photoshoot day, a different kind of hard work goes on.
The athletes, who are not used to posing nude, are first of all, pretty nervous.
They come in, strip down, get made up, and flex for the camera.
ESPN.com put up a series of videos of some of the athletes baring it all for the issue.
Jeter said at first her parents were nervous about the shoot but were OK with it when they learned more about the issue
She wondered, what if athletes raced naked. And concluded the stands would be filled with men at the women's races
Maurice Jones-Drew says his kids always barge in on him when he's in the bathroom, so he's used to no privacy
Jones-Drew got to pose in a blue powder that splashed up when he threw the ball. He said it's a good thing it was blue (UCLA colours) and not red (USC colours)
He knows his teammates are going to make fun of him for the shoot, but he just thinks they are jealous they're not in it. He's probably right
MMA fighter Ronda Rousey said she was a little worried and told the people she didn't want to be surprised to see her naked she was posing
Rousey said she had a lot of body image issues when she was a kid and it took her a lot of time to get over that. Now, she puts her issues behind her
Rousey said it was cool to see what she looked like in the photos, because well, she's never had anyone take naked pictures of her before
US Women's soccer team member Abby Wambach was a little worried about how many people would be seeing her naked at the shoot
Wambach was excited to represent powerful, strong athletes in her photos. Hard work shown right on camera
