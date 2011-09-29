Here Are All The Athletes Stripping Down For ESPN's The Body Issue This Year

Photo: yfrog

What you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Your favourite professional athletes strip down to barely anything to show off their rock-hard bodies for ESPN The Magazine. And yes, Hope Solo is included.Solo tweeted she was posing, even though the ESPN staff was trying to keep the models secret (oops). In Solo’s defence, she didn’t know her modelling was a secret until after the tweet.



Here are some of the athletes that are featured in the 2011 issue along with Solo (from USA Today): Blake Griffin, Jose Reyes, Steven Jackson, Sylvia Fowles, Belen Mozo, Natasha Hastings, Julie Chu, Vera Zvonareva, Steph Gilmore, Suzy Hotrod, Kelly Kulick, Apollo Ohno, Ryan Kesler, Jon Jones, Helio Castroneves, Sergio Martinez, Ryan Hall, and Jeremy Campbell.

There will be four covers, but the editors at ESPN are keeping that a secret until October 7. Any guess on who made the cover?

DON’T MISS: The Athletes On Past Covers >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.