Presenting This Year's ESPN Body Issue Covers

It’s the most wonderful day of the year, ESPN The Magazine released all six covers for this year’s Body Issue.

This year’s lucky cover models are Jamie Anderson, Serge Ibaka, Venus Williams, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Phelps, and Prince Fielder.

ESPN says its body issue shows off the “vast potential of the human form” which is absolutely true. It is part of an athlete’s job to be in tremendous shape and it is incredible to see what the human body is capable of when it is pushed to its limits.

There is absolutely no shame in staring at these bodies, so go right ahead.

Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson told ESPN, “I don’t think I’m your typical rock-hard ripped girl. But that’s what I love and embrace about myself. I feel good, but I always feel like I can be better. That’s what I thrive on.”

Serge Ibaka would always rather be in the gym. The NBA player told ESPN, “I wish I had more body parts that I could work out. If I had my way, I’d be in the gym all day.”

Tennis player Venus Williams has an autoimmune disorder called Sjogren’s syndrome that doesn’t allow her to work out as hard as she used to but she told ESPN, “it’s a balance between pushing myself as much as I can and being reasonable about what I can achieve and what my body will tolerate.”

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch told ESPN, “I got to show some love for the fat backs. Don’t matter if we don’t get love, as long as I give mine.” But forget about Lynch’s back, look how much power there is in his thighs.

The most decorated Olympian in history Michael Phelps is used to being naked, “yeah, whatever, a Speedo doesn’t really hide that much anyway,” he told ESPN. During his brief retirement, Phelps said he gained 25 pounds, but it’s obvious he dropped that quickly once he started working out again.

Texas Rangers player Prince Fielder has probably received the most attention for posing nude for this year’s Body Issue. While his build is a bit larger than the other athletes, but he proves that athletic bodies come in all sizes. Fielder told ESPN, “you don’t have to look like an Under Armour mannequin to be an athlete. A lot of people probably think I’m not athletic or don’t even try to work out or whatever, but I do. Just because you’re big doesn’t mean you can’t be an athlete.”

There are tons of other pictures of the cover models, and many other athletes to admire.

