Presenting This Year's ESPN Body Issue Covers

It’s the most wonderful day of the year, ESPN The Magazine released all eight covers for this year’s Body Issue. The Body Issue features some of the most toned, and chiseled athletes baring it all and showing off their gorgeous physiques. It’s really a work of art.



ESPN keeps the cover models a secret until the issue comes out, but today, we know who made the cut.

At 77 golfer Gary Player is the oldest athlete to make the cover. Also gracing the cover are Nuggets big man Kenneth Faried, Olympic volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick, U.S. women’s soccer player Sydney LeRoux, NHRA car driver Courtney Force, Motocross racer Tarah Gieger, and Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. ESPN The Magazine kindly sent us a few covers to show you, click here to see the other photos from the issue >

NHRA Funny Car Driver Courtney Force

49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Marlins Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton

