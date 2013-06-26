Here Are The Athletes Who Are Posing Nude In The ESPN 'Body Issue'

The list of athletes who will pose nude in next month’s “Body Issue” of ESPN The Magazine is out.



The biggest names: 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Olympic volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, Wizards point guard John Wall, and 77-year-old golf legend Gary Player

The Body Issue is kind of like ESPN’s answer to Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. It features naked athletes in a variety of poses that show off how incredibly muscular they are.

While many of the shots are incredibly artistic, the magazine always takes a lot of heat for the issue.

Here’s the full list of Body Issue athletes this year:

Colin Kaepernick (NFL)

Kerri Walsh-Jennings (volleyball)

John Wall (NBA)

Gary Player (golf)

Matt Harvey (MLB)

Kenneth Faried (NBA)

Giancarlo Stanton (MLB)

Swin Cash (WNBA)

Courtney Force (auto racing)

Vernon Davis (NFL)

John Isner (tennis)

Sydney Leroux (soccer)

Carly Booth (golf)

Joffrey Lupul (NHL)

Elena Hight (snowboarding)

Agnieszka Radwanska (tennis)

Chris Sharma and Daila Ojeda (rock climbing)

Miesha Tate (MMA)

Marlen Esparza (boxing)

Tarah Gieger (motocross)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.