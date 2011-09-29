The ESPN Body Issue Comes Out Next Week... See Who Has Bared It All On Past Covers

ESPN The Magazine debuted its “Body Issue” in October of 2009, perhaps to rival the SI “Swimsuit Issue.”



The issue features professional athletes in little to no clothing showing off their chiseled bodies.

Each issue has had several covers, and ESPN has featured a variety of athletes.

According to USA Today, some of the athletes who posed for the 2011 issue, hitting shelves next week are Hope Solo, Blake Griffin, Jose Reyes, Steven Jackson, and Alicia Sacramone.

