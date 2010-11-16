ESPN Radio Host Colin Cowherd To Get CBS Sitcom Based On His Life

Photo: ESPN Radio

Best known for raising controversy with his constant contrarianism, ESPN Radio host Colin Cowherd sold his life story rights to CBS for the benefit of an upcoming sitcom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Cowherd will get a producer credit on the show, and writers from previous CBS hits will do most of the development work.



Cowherd hosts The Herd with Colin Cowherd, a nationally syndicated mid-morning show on ESPN Radio, and draws attention by stirring controversy. Most recently, there was an uproar over comments downplaying NBA rookie John Wall’s ability because his father is deceased.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.