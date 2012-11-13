ESPN Planned On Running A Segment Titled 'Ben Roethlisberger Drink And Drunk'

Photo: Twitter – Jason Loehr

Leading up to Monday Night Football, ESPN ran a feature about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s “dink and dunk” passing game.Problem was, ESPN’s graphics department mislabeled the segment as “Ben Roethlisberger ‘Drink And Drunk.'” (h/t Awful Announcing)



Maybe it was an accidental allusion to Roethlisberger’s sketchy history or just simply an auto-correct typo.

Whatever the case, ESPN realised the awkward situation and already had Chris Berman apologise for the graphic error on air. Deadspin has the apology here.

