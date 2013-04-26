ESPN And The NFL Network Told Their Reporters To Stop Doing Their Jobs During The NFL Draft

ESPNIn an effort to enhance the drama of the NFL draft, Richard Deitsch of SI.com is reporting that NFL insiders for ESPN and the NFL Network are being asked to not report draft picks before they are announced by the commissioner.



According to Deitsch, ESPN and the NFL Network, who are both airing the NFL draft, have reached a “gentleman’s agreement” when it comes to keeping quiet on which players will be drafted. The agreement includes not showing waiting players on the phone and asking their insiders to not reveal picks on their Twitter accounts.

Ultimately, the NFL Network and ESPN are hurting their own brand in an effort to maximise the appeal of what Deitsch calls “a television show at its core.” While the NFL Network and ESPN insiders will cease doing what they are paid to do, insiders from other networks and publications will continue to relay information as it is obtained.

The information will still be leaked, and fans that want to know will turn to those that will provide it.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Deitsch did add that the ESPN and NFL Network insiders will be permitted to break news if it involves a big name. He offered Manti Te’o and Geno Smith as examples.

Ultimately, the NFL is treating the draft like an awards show. Let’s just hope Billy Crystal is not hosting the event next year.

