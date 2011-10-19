ESPN Has A Shiny New Toy That Will Annoy The Crap Out Of You When It Comes To America

ESPN looks to be testing out a new on-air tool on its UK network.



“ESPN Arena” is a virtual reality tabletop where analysts can make animated players moved around to show viewers … well, we’re not quite sure what it will show viewers.

SportsCenter already has an impressive collection of toys, and this might be the most gratuitously useless of them all if it makes its way across the pound.

The thing costs $235,000, according to EPL Talk.

Here’s video of analysts using it after Saturday’s Chelsea-Everton game from Who Ate All The Pies.

As you can see, it’s unclear how much it adds to the coverage (they start fiddling with it at the 1:30 mark):

