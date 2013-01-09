ESPN Apologizes For Brent Musburger Gushing Over Alabama Quarterback AJ McCarron's Girlfriend

Photo: YouTube

ESPN spokesperson Mike Soltys has issued an apology for Brent Musburger’s comments about AJ McCarron’s girlfriend Katherine Webb during last night’s BCS National Championship game.Here it is:



Have been asked on focus on @_KatherineWebb in BCS: We always try to capture interesting storylines and the relationship between an Auburn grad who is Miss Alabama and the current Alabama quarterback certainly met that test. However, we apologise that the commentary in this instance went too far and Brent understands that.

If we’re reading between the lines, he is saying that ESPN cut to her under the pretense that they’d talk about how she goes to Auburn and McCarron goes to Alabama. But Musburger took it in a different direction, fawningly calling her a “beautiful woman” and saying little kids in Alabama should try and become quarterbacks so they can get girlfriends who look like her.

“Wow, I’m telling ya, you quarterbacks get all the good-looking women!” Musburger said. He talked about her looks, but didn’t necessarily say anything offensive or explicit.

Webb has since become an Internet star. She got over 100,000 Twitter followers right after the game. McCarron himself even hopped on Twitter to fire back at pro athletes who were hitting on her.

Here’s the video. ESPN showed her a number of times after this, but Musburger was more reserved:

