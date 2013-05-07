ESPN And Fox May Be Preparing To Battle Over Tim Tebow

Now that Tim Tebow is a free agent, some are wondering if he will be able find a job in the NFL next season. If not, his next stop could be back in college football.



It’s no secret that ESPN has a love affair with all-things Tebow and that the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback moves the ratings needle. That makes a marriage between Tebow and the network seem inevitable once he hangs up the cleats.

Bob Raisman of New York Daily News says ESPN is prepared to pursue Tebow “big time” as a college football analyst if he can’t find a job with an NFL team.

There is also Fox Sports 1, which will debut this fall, just before college football season. And Tebow paired with Erin Andrews on their college football studio show could be just the splash Fox would want to make in their first season.

But will Tebow be ready to jump into the broadcasting arena this soon? It’s actually not as far-fetched as you might think.

If Tebow cannot find a job where he thinks he can be mentored under a good coach and a good starting quarterback, he may be better off sitting out a year and working on his mechanics.

He could take a studio job that would undoubtedly pay him more than he would make holding a clipboard, and hope to re-enter the NFL in 2014. And working in television would also keep Tebow’s name and face front-and-centre, right where everybody loves it, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.