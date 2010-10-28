ESPN And FOX Battle It Out For The Right To Televise University of Texas Rowing

ESPN and FOX are in competing negotiations with the University of Texas for the right to operate its forthcoming network, the SportsBusiness Journal reports. The university hopes to launch the network by next August.



The Big 12 conference has media partnership agreements with FOX and ABC/ESPN that allows them to air any Big 12 athletic events. So those networks will naturally snap up Longhorns football and most basketball games.

That leaves a few of the least appealing basketball games and maybe one football game to the new all-UT channel. The rest of the station’s programming will depend upon the Longhorns’ 17 other sports. Expect a full slate of rowing, track & field, swimming & diving, and Texas relays.

Crazy as that sounds, the university expects big things from the network. In fact, the promise of its own Longhorn channel—and about $3 million in potential revenue—kept Texas from fleeing the Big 12 for the Pac-10.

