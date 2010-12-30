ESPN Anchor Plagiarizes Newspaper Writer – Word-for-Word

Photo: ESPN Media Zone

Late last night, ESPN News anchor Will Selva began a segment about the Lakers-Spurs game with the following introduction:”Christmas isn’t over yet. The big game, it turns out, is the game after the supposed game of the year. In San Antonio, on Tuesday night, the Lakers were out to give themselves and their the much-needed gift of hope.”



Clever, right? The only problem, is those words were published word-for-word in The Orange County Register yesterday morning. Kevin Ding, who wrote the OC Register column, noted the incident in a blog post immediately after hearing Selva’s all-too-familiar words.

He’s awaiting comment from ESPN. Can he successfully take down the Worldwide Leader?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.