Escaped Prisoner Teases Police With Facebook Photos

Joe Coscarelli
Craig Lynch

Craig Lynch, who escaped England’s Suffolk’s Hollesley Bay Prison in September, is using Facebook updates to brag about his freedom, posting a steady stream of status messages and rude photos to mock the authorities who have been after him for months.

On Christmas, a tinsel-clad and shirtless Lynch (right) flicked off the camera with one hand, and in the other, held a freshly cooked turkey.

‘If any of you was doubtin my freedom. Here’s proof. How the f*** could i get my hands on a bird like this in jail. ha ha,” he wrote.

