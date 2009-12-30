Escaped Prisoner Teases Police With Facebook Photos

Craig Lynch, who escaped England’s Suffolk’s Hollesley Bay Prison in September, is using Facebook updates to brag about his freedom, posting a steady stream of status messages and rude photos to mock the authorities who have been after him for months.



On Christmas, a tinsel-clad and shirtless Lynch (right) flicked off the camera with one hand, and in the other, held a freshly cooked turkey.

‘If any of you was doubtin my freedom. Here’s proof. How the f*** could i get my hands on a bird like this in jail. ha ha,” he wrote.

